Indore, July 18: Madhya Pradesh on Saturday arrested a man from Indore for impersonating as the personal secretary to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. the man identified as Abishek Dwivedi called the personal staff of Union Transport Minister minister Nitin Gadkari and requested for modification in the transfer order of his friend who was posted in Gwalior.

According to a report published in India Today, Dwivedi called the personal staff of Gadkari. He requested to modify transfer order of one Parivahan Nirikshak posted at Parivahan Ayukt Karyalaya in Gwalior. He has been transferred to another district to another district of the state. After receiving the call from Dwivedi, Gadkari’s staff called informed the Minister of Road Transport and Highways’ office. He also contacted the personal secretary of the Home minister. 30-yr-old Man Arrested for Impersonating Govt Official to Get Past Barricades in Delhi.

A manhunt operation was launched to nab the accused. After tracing the number, it was found that it belonged to Abhishek Dwivedi of Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district. His location was traced to Mumbai. Searches were carried out at Kharghar and Belapur areas of Navi Mumbai. However, he managed to escape. Later he was arrested from Indore. The phone and SIM card from which he called was also recovered from him. Dwivedi was produced in court and was taken on four days transit remand. He will now be produced in a Delhi court.

During interrogation, hen revealed that he called the staff of Gadkari after his childhood friend Vinay Singh Baghel requested him to get transfer order of Parivahan Nirikshak cancelled. It was also found that Dwivedi was a habitual offender.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).