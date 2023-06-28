Jabalpur, June 28: Train movement was disrupted on Itarsi-Jabalpur rail section in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday due to soil erosion in the area following heavy rains, an official said. Rail traffic was stopped after information was received at around 10 am from a trackman about soil erosion under a bridge located on the Balu river between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations, Jabalpur railway division's senior commercial manager Vishwa Ranjan said. Andheri Subway Flooded Videos: Mumbai Traffic Police Close Andheri Subway Due to Severe Waterlogging Following Heavy Rains.

Five long distance trains coming from Mumbai, Pune and other places were diverted to Itarsi-Bhopal route, he said. Rani Kamalapati Station (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Intercity train was terminated at Gadarwara station (Narsinghpur district), the official said. Mumbai Rains Alert Today: Moderate to Intense Rainfall to Continue in Mumbai, Thane and Other Parts of MMR, Check Details.

"Train movement was disrupted on the down line on Itarsi-Jabalpur section following heavy rainfall, which caused soil erosion under the bridge," Ranjan said. Repair work was underway, he said.