Bhopal, May 28: In yet another incident of sexual crimes against minors, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her ex-neighbour on the promise of marriage for nearly 2 years in Shamla Hills. The incident came to light when the accused and his family refused to accept the girl, who then approached the Shamla Hills police station on Thursday and reported the incident, TOI reported.

As per the reports, the minor is a school dropout and had come in contact with the accused, who used to stay in her locality. The accused lured the victim into friendship and promised to marry her. In October 2020, he allegedly forced himself on her at her home and had been raping her since then. A few days ago, the minor reminded him about his promise of marriage, which he refused to accept. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Raped for 10 Months on Marriage Lure in Bhopal.

After this, the minor filed a complaint at the police station. Acting on the complaint, cops registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. A probe is underway, said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2022 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).