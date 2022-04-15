Bhopal, April 15: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Khajuri on Wednesday. The accused reportedly sedated the victim before sexually assaulting her. The accused, identified as Arvind Vishwakarma, was arrested.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the accused and the victim are neighbours. On Wednesday night, the victim was sleeping with her grandmother in her room, the accused barged into the room and covered her face with a sedatives-laced cloth. When the victim protested, the accused smothered her mouth. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Nagpur Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Sedated, Raped in Umred; Case Registered.

The victim then informed her parents who were sleeping in the other room. Following this, they approached the police station and filed a complaint. On the basis of the complaint, a rape case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act was registered against the accused.

