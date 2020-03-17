Delhi Girl, 19, Raped by Boxing Coach in Train Enroute Kolkata; Sexually Assaulted Again at Their Accommodation

Say No to Sexual Assault. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, March 17: A 19-year-old woman boxer was repeatedly molested and sexually assaulted by her coach between February and March on a trip to Kolkata. The coach has been identified as Sandeep Malik. He runs a boxing academy. Malik was arrested by Delhi police on Monday. The boxer was first reportedly raped on February 27 on the Duronto Express train from Delhi to Kolkata. Haryana Shocker: Two Rape 19-Year-Old Woman Travelling With Husband, Left Phone Number With Her.

Malik was accompanying his students who were representing Haryana in a national boxing competition, ‘3rd Bengal Boxing Classic 2020’. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the rape and molestation continued in Kolkata over four days. The girl was even raped in the room in which she was staying. The survivor, a resident of West Delhi, filed a complaint against Malik on March 12. Patna Shocker: Three Minor Boys Rape 8-Year-Old Girl & Strangle Her to Death.

“The local police registered a zero FIR and referred the case to the Delhi Railway Police since the rapes had begun in a train in the national capital,” reported the media house quoting the DCP of the area. The coach, who is married and has two children, was booked for rape and molestation. He was arrested from Haryana’s Sonepat district. The police have launched an investigation into the case, to find out, if other girls in the academy are also sexually assaulted by Malik.