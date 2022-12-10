Bhopal, December 10: In a horrifying incident reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas, a man chopped his 15-year-old son’s hands and smothered him in order to hide his relationship with his paramour in Barotha. Police discovered the chopped body of Hariom, a 15-year-old boy from the village of Bangarda, on December 6 in the nearby area of the Barotha police station.

On the third day following the incident, the police made the murder case public after conducting a thorough investigation, reported TOI.

The accused's father Mohanlal informed the police that his son had come to realise his illicit relationship with Asha, the wife of his cousin. On December 2, Hariom discovered both of them in an inappropriate position, and Asha pressured Mohanlal to kill his son so that he could not expose it to anyone. Kanpur Shocker: Woman Kills Husband, Father-in-Law With Drug Overdose to Marry Lover; Arrested

Mohanlal agreed to kill his son and took him to farmland at around 3 am where the woman was already present. He first chopped off his hands so that he could not resist and later smothered him using a rope. He then packed the severed hands in a plastic bag and threw them in a borewell, the police said. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Makes Porn Video of Girl, Blackmails Her for Money in Ajmer; Arrested

After murdering his son, Mohanlal reached home and asked family members about his son’s whereabouts. As the family members started looking for Hariom, he too joined them and even went to Indore to look for him. The victim's father changed his story when he was questioned by police, which led the police to become suspicious of him.

Dr. Shiv Dayal Singh, the Dewas SP, reported that the father had killed his son Hariom by strangling him. Later, both of his hands were severed from the shoulder and dropped into a boring pit that was 350 feet deep. The father has admitted to killing his son brutally at the insistence of his girlfriend. Both the accused father Mohanlal and his 28-year-old girlfriend Asha have been taken into custody by the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2022 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).