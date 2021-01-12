Bhopal, January 12: In a horrific incident, a minor was allegedly raped by a grocery shopkeeper in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh and strangled to death by the man with the help of his wife. As per reports, the 13-year-old girl went to the accused shop to buy biscuits on Monday morning. The 45-year-old shopkeeper allegedly allured the minor to his home, where he raped her. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Iron Rod Inserted in Widow’s Private Part in Sidhi District; 3 Accused Arrested.

When the minor resisted him, the man along with his wife, reportedly thrashed the girl. After violating her, the shop keeper and his wife strangled the girl to death, stuffed her body into a bag and dragged it to the house's terrace. Police told Times of India that a neighbour saw the couple hiding girl's body at the terrace and alerted her family members. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says ‘Crimes Against Women Reduced by 15% in Past Nine Months in the State.’

Following which, the deceased family member and a few villagers forcibly entered the accused's house and found the girl’s slippers and sweater. The family members also found her body at the terrace. The Police has registered a case against the shopkeeper and his wife.

Both the accused were on a run. However, the police was able to track down and nab the man while the investigations have been launched to find shopkeeper's wife.

