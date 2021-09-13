Bhopal, September 13: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by four men after he objected to his sister's molestation in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday. The victim sustained serious injuries. He was immediately rushed to a hospital. The incident took place in Bhopal's Teela Jamalpura locality on the night of September 12.

According to a report published in The Times of India, 19-year-old youth, Shakib, and his friends molested the victim's sister and even passed lewd comments when she was returning home. The accused lived in the girl's neighbourhood. The girl narrated the entire incident to her family after coming to her home. Mumbai Shocker: Angry Man Stabs 12-Year-Old Daughter in Chembur After Fight With Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity.

The 22-year-old trader then decided to teach Shakib a lesson. He and his friends took Shakib to the Hanumanganj area and beat him up. The molestation and assault cases were not reported to the police. Shakib was enraged and wanted to revenge from the trader. The victim registered a complaint agaunst the four accused, including Shakib and his father. Mathura: Dalit Girl Molested by Private Hospital Worker, Case Registered Under SC/ST Act.

As per the media report, on Sunday at around 11:30 pm, the victim was returning from his uncle's house with his two friends. When he reached near Shakib's house, the accused kicked the victim's bike. The accused, his father Asif and two relatives Yousuf and Anas started to beat the 22-year-old man. Shakib then stabbed the victim multiple times. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The police have started an investigation into the case. Three accused have been arrested so far.

