Khargone, October 28: A man was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten by a group of people on suspicion of stealing cotton from a field in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Friday. A case was registered on Thursday after a video of the incident that took place in Jamanya village under Un police station limits surfaced on social media on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of October 24 and 25, when a farmer and his associates caught a man for stealing cotton from his field. They tied him to a pole and beat him with sticks, he said.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, the police have registered a case of manhandling and rioting against the farmer and six of his associates, Khargone sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Rakesh Mohan Shukla said.

Apart from this, a case of theft has been registered against the man who was beaten up for stealing cotton, he said, adding that further investigation is underway in the matter.