A minor girl was allegedly raped and then thrown from a bridge in the Gwalior region of Madhya Pradesh. The victim, who has suffered terrible injuries including fractures to her legs and spine, is battling for her life in a private hospital. The incident reportedly took place in the Dabra neighbourhood.

Thirty feet down the bridge, locals discovered the victim unconscious and called the police, according to reports.

Two individuals were identified after further investigations and are now facing charges of rape, attempted murder, assault, and kidnapping. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Girl Raped by Neighbour in Gwalior, Accused Arrested.

Initial reports state that on Monday morning, January 29, while going to her coaching classes, the survivor encountered Bobby Rawat (19) and Satendra Kushwaha (28). The minor was allegedly forced onto a bike by the accused, who then led her to a remote location close to the Saharai Bridge. One of them viciously raped her there and then threw her down the bridge.

Police claim that as the girl was travelling to coaching, she was harassed by Rawat and Kushwaha. She resisted, but the suspects dragged her by force to Sahrai Bridge, where Rawat carried out the assault. They also made threats to hurt her family. Madhya Pradesh Rape Horror: 9-year-old Allegedly Raped by Stepfather in Gwalior.

The survivor was brought to Gwalior Hospital after regaining consciousness, where she is now in serious condition. Police filed a case against the two accused based on her statement and her parents' complaint. Leads are being pursued by the authorities, including testimonies from on-site witnesses.

According to SP Rajesh Chandel, the girl's statement led to the accused's arrest, and the case is still being looked into.

