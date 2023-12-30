Gwalior, December 30: A 19-year-old youth was arrested allegedly for raping a girl living in his neighbourhood by threatening her in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said on Saturday. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Dabra police station limits in the district on Thursday late at night, around 11 pm, said the official, adding that the incident happened when the family members of the victim were not at home.

After the incident, the girl reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Hemant. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma said, "The victim lodged a complaint to the police that when there was no body in her house, the accused living in her neighbourhood, Hemant, entered her house and raped her by threatening to kill her." Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Consumes Poison After Being Raped by Youth in Damoh.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections, including rape and arrested the accused, the officer said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)