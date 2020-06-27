Bhopal, June 27: A leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was shot dead by assailants in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district. The deceased, identified as Ravi Vishwakarma, was killed on Friday in Pipariya town. The police has identified nine main accused who have been charged for murder. A search operation was launched to nab them. Pintu Sengar, BSP Leader, Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in Kanpur.

"Nine people have been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Three police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused," said Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh.

Vishwakarma, apart from being a leader of the VHP, was also heading the district gau raksha unit, reports confirmed. The reason behind his death was yet to be ascertained but police officials privy to the matter linked it to personal enmity.

Update by ANI

A bounty of Rs 10,000 each has been announced on the accused in a case related to the killing of a Vishva Hindu Parishad leader in Pipariya, Madhya Pradesh yesterday: Pipariya Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivendra Joshi https://t.co/0gz0pzCa35 pic.twitter.com/1W35Ct2X0G — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

The deceased was attacked on his way from Hoshangabad to Pipariya, where his residence is based. Enroute, nearly half a dozen assailants attacked his car with rods and sticks. Apart from Vishwakarma, two others were seated in the vehicle and were left injured.

After they stopped the car and damaged it using sticks and rods, one of the assailants used a revolver to fire rounds at Vishwakarma. They fled from the spot after assassinating him, said a police personnel, adding that the team of cops had arrived at the scene shortly following the crime.

The main accused, against whom the murder charge has been invoked, were identified by officials speaking to TV9 as Munna Gurjar, Sanjay Patel, Ajit Patel, Rahul Patel and Neetu Vashankar.

