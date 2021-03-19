Mumbai, March 19: The Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested several individuals for allegedly consuming banned drugs in public places on Thursday. As per report, as many as 20 people were arrested for intake of banned substances at different spots in the city. This comes after a drive was launched by the police on the directives of Pimpri Chinchwad CP Krishna Prakash. Mumbai: Nigerian Peddler Swallows Drug Pellets When Nabbed by NCB.

Follwing the directions of the police commissioner, senior inspector Balaji Sontakke led a team of anti-narcotics cell to carry on the operation. The team reportedly conducted raids at eight different locations and nabbed the individuals who were consuming banned drugs in public places openly, as per a report in the Indian Express.

As per report, the Pimpri Chinchwad police released a press statement in this regard. It stated that several incidents were reported in which the there were drug addicts were causing nuisance in public places under the influence of narcotics substances in several areas of the city.

Last year, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police had seized a 20 Kg consignment of a banned drug, Mephedrone, worth around Rs 20 crore in a major drug bust. Five people were arrested from Pune in this regard.

