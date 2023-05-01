A video has gone viral on social media which shows a man on top of a truck from where he mercilessly throws goats on the road, before climbing into a trailing car to escape. The video shows the person throwing the goats off the truck, in what seems like a bid to steal them. A car is then seen being positioned behind the truck as the person who was throwing the goats off the truck gets into it through the sunroof. Though, it was claimed that the video was from Unnao, the Unnao police have taken to twitter and clarified that the incident isn't from Unnao, but from Maharashtra's Igatpuri-Ghoti highway. Uttar Pradesh: Cop Takes Handcuffed Prisoner For Alcohol Shopping in Hamirpur, Probe Launched After Pic Goes Viral.

Goat Theft in Maharashtra

उपरोक्त वीडियो जनपद उन्नाव से संबन्धित न होकर महाराष्ट्र के इगतपुर घोटी रोड से संबन्धित है। कृपया बिना पुष्टि के भ्रामक पोस्ट न करें। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) April 30, 2023

