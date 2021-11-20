Thane, November 20: A 76-year-old man from Ambernath town of Maharashtra’s Thane district was duped for Rs 4.65 lakh by a cyber fraudster pretending as a woman. The fraudster lured the v76-year-old man with romantic messages. The victim has been identified as Pascal Gonsalves. The fraudster contacted the man through Facebook. The senior citizen fell prey to these romantic messages. He transferred the money to five different account numbers provided by unknown people.

According to a report published by Hindustan Times, Gonsalves met the user Miss Ethad on the social media platform. Soon they became friends and started chatting. One day, the fraudster told the victim that she had come to Mumbai to surprise him but was caught by a customs official as she had bought an expensive gift for him. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 2.83 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Purchasing Mobile Phone in Raigad.

As per the media report, the complainant then received calls from a different number. The man introduced himself as a customs official and asked the victim to pay a fine for the gift brought by Etihad so that the girl could be released. The fraudster then sent five different account numbers to the senior citizen and asked him to transfer money as different fines were imposed on various items. Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Man Duped of Over Rs 7 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster Over Fake Job Offer in Kandivali.

“The complainant who saved all his income all these years got trapped and lost ₹4.65 lakh in this. Later he tried to call Ethad, but the number was unavailable,” reported the media house quoting an Ambernath police station officer as saying. Upon realizing that he was being duped, Gonsalves approached the police. An FIR was registered against five people who held the bank accounts to which Gonsalves transferred the money. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

