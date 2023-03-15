In a shocking incident, four people died inside a drain in Baramati, Pune due to suffocation. Deaths in sewer pipes have become so common. Three men died after Praveen Atole went inside to clean the motor pipe. Following him, his father went and died, and the other two men also died similarly. Chhattisgarh: Three-Month-Old Baby Suffocates to Death After Drunk Man Sits on Her in Surguja District.

Four Die Due To Suffocation Inside Drain in Pune

Four people died due to suffocation inside a drain in Baramati, Pune A man namely Praveen Atole went inside to clean a motor pipe but he fell unconscious & to save him his father also went inside but he also fell unconscious. Following him 2 persons also went inside & died, say… https://t.co/WBmC8bh1PH pic.twitter.com/SmVXb4fuvl — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

