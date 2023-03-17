Idukki, March 17: In an unfortunate development, a 28-day-year-old died after he choked on breast milk in Upputhara of Kerala Idukki's district on Wednesday. Upset over the death of her child the mother and her elder son ended their lives by jumping into a well on Thursday. They were a native of Kaithapathal in Upputhara panchayat of Idukki district.

According to a report in TOI, The deceased are identified as 38-year-old Lija and her 7-year-old son Ben Tom. The incident took place at Lija's house near at around 6 am on Thursday.

Lija's first son had died due to illness two years ago and she was mentally disturbed over his death. Moreover, the death of the newborn has left her completely upset. The baby's funeral was held on Wednesday.

When all the relatives left for church on Thursday morning, Lija and her son stayed back. When the relatives returned, they could not find the duo at home. Their bodies were found in the well of the house in a search that ensued.

Lija’s family members said that she couldn’t withstand the agony caused by the deaths of her two children.

The Fire and Rescue team was summoned to take their bodies out. Liji's eldest child had succumbed to a heart disease earlier.

