Maharashtra: 60 Percent Farmers in Vidarbha Region May Need Help For Mental Illness, Finds Study

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo credits: PTI)

Mumbai, February 10: In the latest study done by the International Institute of Population Science (IIPS), Mumbai, 60 percent of the farmers in the Vidharbha region of Maharashtra need help for mental illness. Medical experts have therefore stressed the importance of recruiting trained counsellors in rural areas to counsel them. According to an Indian Express report, the authors Priyanka Bomble and Hemkhothang Lungdim surveyed 300 households in Vidarbha.

34.7 percent of the surveyed farmers suffered from somatic symptoms, 55 percent complained of anxiety and 24.7 percent were diagnosed with severe depression. Maharashtra: More Than 12,000 Farmers Committed Suicide in 3 Years, Says Government.

In addition to this, the study further spoke about another trend that farmers who are less educated tend to develop a mental disorder than those with a higher level of education. The study further highlighted that cases of depression and anxiety are highest among farmers who have taken loans above Rs 25,000 for agricultural purposes.

As per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) in 2020, a total of 10,349 farmers and agricultural labourers committed suicide in 2018. Patient showing symptoms of mental depression has to travel long distances to avail psychiatric help. As these health centres have inadequate facilities including psychiatric medicines for the treatment of farmers.