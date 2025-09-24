Mumbai, September 24: In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a minor girl allegedly died while undergoing treatment at a hospital following an abortion attempt. The police on Sunday, September 20, arrested a 27-year-old tuition teacher from the Yavatmal district who allegedly repeatedly raped the 17-year-old victim. The victim was a student of the accused.

Cops said that the accused sexually assaulted the victim for nine months. According to a report in PTI, the accused also impregnated the victim while sexually exploiting her. Police officials said that the accused used to give tuitions. As per the police complaint, the accused teacher first befriended the minor student and allegedly raped her on multiple occasions in the last nine months. Maharashtra Shocker: Blackmailed With Obscene Videos, Youth Consumes Poison at SP Office in Washim; Probe Underway.

The repeated sexual assault resulted in the minor girl becoming pregnant. As the victim became pregnant, the accused took her to Pusad town, where cops said that he gave the minor girl a pill for abortion. However, the victim's condition deteriorated. An official said that the minor girl died while undergoing treatment in Nanded on Monday, September 21.

After her death, the police booked the accused. Later, he was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. Cops said that further investigation in connection with the incident is underway. In a separate incident, a 17-year-old girl from Kalyan in Thane was allegedly raped by seven men over a period of the past five months after one of them befriended her on social media. Latur Shocker: Man Kills 70-Year-Old Mother Over Farmland Dispute in Maharashtra’s Sangvi Village, Later Takes His Own Life.

Officials said that the accused, who are said to be in their twenties, were arrested and produced before a local court, which sent them into eight days of police custody on Tuesday, September 23. The incident came to light after the victim's family members found her objectionable videos circulating online.

