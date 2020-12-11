Mumbai, December 11: Frowning at the casual clothes sported by many staffers, especially contract employees, the Maharashtra government has suggested an 'appropriate' dress code, including footwear, besides 'Khadi' clothes once a week in tune with their responsibilities, officials said here on Friday. As per a notification, the state has barred jeans and T-shirts and other such casual attire by all staffers on duty in all government offices, including the headquarters at Mantralaya in Mumbai.

"The Maharashtra government directs all employees to wear appropriate formal clothes and appear professional, as they are the face of the administration for all people ranging from the commoners to the elected representatives and others," said the notification. Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi Imposes Dress Code on Devotees, Bans T-Shirts And Jeans Inside Sanctum Sanctorum.

While all male staffers are recommended to wear formal shirts, pants, trousers, they must avoid dark, multihued or attire with loud printed or glitzy designs. Similarly, it is suggested that women should come in saris, salwar-kameez-kurta, if required with a dupatta.

While male and female staffers are advised to avoid wearing casuals like jeans, T-shirts, skirts and tops etc, all employees and officers have been asked to wear Khadi clothes at least once a week, on Friday. Male staffers have been asked to wear shoes or sandals, ditto with women, and all have been told to refrain from wearing 'chappals' at work.

The employees must ensure that their clothes are always clean, neat and tidy during office hours, to create a lasting impression on the visitors they deal with, adds the notification.

This is the first time Maharashtra has issued a detailed notification suggesting a proper dress code for its staffers and contract employees, which includes a 'Khadi Day' each week to promote the Indian wear. In the past certain other state governments and PSUs, besides some places of worship, have also recommended similar dress codes as many people were noticed wearing outrageous or outlandish attire on duty.

