Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
Maharashtra: Man Tests Positive for COVID-19 Post Marriage; Bride, 63 Others Quarantined in Palghar District

News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 04:55 PM IST
Maharashtra: Man Tests Positive for COVID-19 Post Marriage; Bride, 63 Others Quarantined in Palghar District
Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Palghar, Jun 15: A 22-year-old man who got married three days ago tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday leading to the bride and 63 others who attended the function being quarantined in Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said.

Jawhar Tehsildar Santosh Shinde said the man is a laboratory assistant.

"He got tested before marriage and the report had returned negative. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

However, his samples tested positive after marriage. The bride and 63 others who attended the ceremony have been quarantined," he told PTI. Palghar currently has 1,911 COVID-19 cases and 61 people have died of the infection so far.

