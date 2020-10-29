Mumbai, October 29: The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown by another month till November 30. The phase-wise opening of activities in the state will remain in place under Mission Begin Again. However, lockdown will strictly be followed in the containment zone to control the spread of coronavirus. Unlock 5 Guidelines Extended Till November 30, Lockdown in Containment Zones to Continue.

Last month, the state government had extended the lockdown till October 31. The state government eased restrictions for phased wise-opening of the lockdown. Meanwhile, the state government also urged the Railways to resume local services in the state. Mission Begin Again: Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till October 31.

Activities Allowed in Maharashtra:

Dine-in services are allowed with 50 percent capacity.

Gyms have also opened in Maharashtra with precautions.

Metro services re-opened this month in the state.

Dabbawallas can travel in Mumbai Local Trains.

Services which Are Not Allowed:

Multiplexes and theatres are not allowed to open in Maharashtra.

Schools, colleges and other educational institution will also remain shut in the state.

Religious placed will also remain closed.

Swimming pools and entertainment parks will remain closed.

Tweet by ANI:

Maharashtra Government extends lockdown till 30th November with activities permitted under Mission 'Begin Again' — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Notably, Maharashtra continues to the worst-hit state of the country due to coronavirus. At present, there are 1.3 lakh active cases in the state. Till now, over 16 lakh people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, out of which 43,554 people have succumbed to the disease. The announcement by the Maharashtra government to extend lockdown in the state came two days after the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the Unlock 5 guidelines till November 30.

