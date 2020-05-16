Maharashtra Police Reports 79 More COVID-19 Cases, 1,140 Police Personnel Test Positive for Coronavirus Till Date, 10 Deaths Reported So Far

Mumbai Police| (Photo Credits: Mumbai Police Twitter)

Mumbai, May 16: The Maharashtra Police on Saturday reported 79 more coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total cases in the force mounted to 1,140 on May 16, Maharashtra Police informed. According to a tweet by ANI, 1,140 police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 across the state till now. The total cases include 862 active cases, 268 recovered, and 10 fatalities. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Earlier today, an assistant police inspector, who tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the infection at a civic-run hospital. According to a report by PTI, the 33-year-old officer attached to Shahu Nagar police station in Dharavi was found unconscious at his home. Police informed that he was rushed to civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion, where he died, the official said.

Here's the tweet:

1,140 police personnel have been infected with #COVID19 across the state till now, including 862 active cases, 268 recovered, and 10 fatalities: Maharashtra Police pic.twitter.com/EKBt86TSAU — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

On Friday, the Maharashtra Police had informed that a total of 1,061 personnel had tested positive for COVID-19 so far across the state. In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 cases climbed to 29,100 on Saturday while the death toll in the state rose to 1068.

Maharashtra is then followed by Tamil Nadu, which has reported 10,108 COVID-19 cases and Gujarat with 9,931 cases so far. The COVID-19 tally in India on Saturday increased to 85,940 with a total of 53,035 active cases and 2,752 deaths. A total of 30,152 people have recovered so far, the union health ministry said on Saturday.