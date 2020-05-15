Maharashtra Police Reports More COVID-19 Cases, 1061 Personnel Including 112 Police Officers Tested Positive for Coronavirus So Far

Mumbai Police| (Photo Credits: Mumbai Police Twitter)

Mumbai, May 15: As many as 1,061 personnel of Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19 so far across the state. Of the total number of infected personnel, 112 police officers have been tested positive for the deadly virus. Maharashtra Police informed that out of the total infected police personnel, 174 have been cured while 9 others lost their lives. So far, six policemen from Mumbai and one each from Pune, Solapur city and Nashik Rural have died of coronavirus. Maharashtra Requests Centre to Deploy CAPF in State to Help Mumbai Police Fight Coronavirus Pandemic.

On Thursday, a 45-year-old cop, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died in Navi Mumbai. According to a report by PTI, the deceased policeman was posted at Shivajinagar police station and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the last few days.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra on Thursday saw a new high of 1,602 cases and death toll reached 1,019. The total coronavirus cases in the state rose to 27,524. Mumbai recorded a new high of 991 cases taking the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city to 16,738. Mumbai Police Reports Another COVID-19 Death, ASI Murlidhar Shankar Waghmare Succumbs to Infection.

In India, the COVID-19 tally rose to 81,970 on Friday with 3,967 new cases and 100 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry stated on Friday. And two states, Goa and Manipur, which were declared COVID-19 free, have reported fresh corona positive cases. The COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra climbed to 27,524 followed by Tamil Nadu, which has reported 9,674 and Gujarat has 9,591 cases so far.