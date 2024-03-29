Mumbai, March 29: In Kalyan, Maharashtra, a thief was captured on a train passenger's phone, solving the mystery behind the man's death. The victim, who was taking a selfie video on a moving train on Monday, March 25, attempted to have his phone taken away by the thief, who goes by the name Akash Jadhav. When Jadhav attempted to snatch the passenger's phone away, Zahid Zaidi was filming himself. However, Zaidi managed to capture his face in the phone camera.

In the video, Zaidi pleads for assistance from the police on social media. After the Kalyan Railway Police noted the viral footage, they took Jadhav into custody. AI Helped To Solve Murder Mystery: Delhi Police Cracks Man’s Murder Using Artificial Intelligence, Here’s What Happened.

We detained a suspect on Tuesday who had previous complaints in Thane filed against him. We found a second cell phone on him and questioned him about where he had obtained it, Pandharinath Kande, a railway police officer, stated. The cell phone belongs to Pune resident Prabhas Bhange, it was discovered after it was turned on. Bhange, a bank employee, had left Pune to return home for Holi. On March 25 at midnight, while returning to Pune, he fell off a train at the Vitthalwadi railway station, which resulted in his death. Beer Cans Unravel Murder Mystery: Uttar Pradesh Police Solves Murder Case With Help of Empty Beer Containers.

Police said that until they questioned Jadhav and discovered a startling discovery, they had no idea how he had fallen off the rushing train. According to the authorities, Jadhav had taken the phone off a moving train, and Bhange had fallen from the train while attempting to get it back.

