Maharashtra Road Accident: Bus Rams Into Rickshaw in Nashik, Both Fall in Well; 20 Killed, 30 Injured

Nashik bus accident. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Nashik, January 28: In a sad incident, a packed bus rammed into a rickshaw in Deola area of Nashik on Tuesday evening. Following the tragic accident, both the bus and the rickshaw fell into well. As per the initial report, police recovered around 20 dead bodies and rescued 30 injured people. Police informed that their rescue mission is still underway.

As per the initial development, though the reason for the tragic accident is yet to be ascertained, police and locals are trying to rescue the injured. Most of the injured people have been taken to nearby hospital, while people with minor injuries are taking medicare at local medical shops. Till now, 20 casualties have been reported, while 30 people are injured. Rajasthan Road Accident: 10 Dead After Bus Collides With Truck on NH-11 Near Bikaner.

Here's the ANI report:

#UPDATE Maharashtra: 20 bodies have been recovered and 30 persons rescued, after a bus and a rickshaw fell into a well after ramming into each other, in Deola area of Nashik, earlier today. Rescue operation still underway. — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Earlier, seven people, including a child, were killed and three others injured when their SUV hit a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Beed district in November 2019.