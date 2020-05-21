Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra Crosses 41,000-Mark After 2,345 People Test Positive Today; COVID-19 Tally in Mumbai Reaches 25,317

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 21: The number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra crossed 41,000-mark on Thursday after the state reported a huge spike of 2,345 cases on Thursday. The number of COVID-19 patients in the state rose to 41,642. Sixty-four people also lost their lives in Maharashtra due to the deadly virus. The COVDI-19 death toll in Maharashtra jumped to 1,454. Dharavi in Mumbai Reports New 47 Coronavirus Cases Today, COVID-19 Tally in Asia's Largest Slum Rises to 1,425.

According to the state health ministry, 1,408 patients also recovered from the disease on Thursday. Till now, 11,726 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state with the recovery rate of 28 percent. In Mumbai alone, the number of coronavirus cases crossed 25,000-mark after 1,382 people tested positive on Thursday. In Maharashtra’s capital, 25,317 people have contracted COVID-19. The city also reported 882 deaths due to the disease. Mumbai Metro to Follow Social Distancing After Resumption of Services Post Lockdown, Releases Images With New Seating Arrangements, View Pics.

Rajesh Tope's Tweet:

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 41642. Today,newly 2345 patients have been identified as positive. Also newly 1408 patients have been cured today,totally11726 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 28454. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) May 21, 2020

On Thursday, Mumbai’s Dharavi reported 47 fresh coronavirus cases. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the number of COVID-19 patients in Asia largest slum reached 1,425. No death was reported in Dharavi in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, close to 40 people lost their lives in Asia’s largest slum.

Till now, close to 1,400 cops have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state. In Maharashtra, the number of police personnel who died due to the pandemic also jumped to 14. Nearly 700 police personnel in Mumbai have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far.

India on Thursday witnessed another sharp spike of 5,609 cases and 132 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases increased to 112359, which included 63624 active cases and 45,299 people have recovered or got discharged. The death toll has also mounted to 3435. Earier in the day, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that the total number of the sample tested is 26,15,920 so far. Out of which, 1,03,532 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.