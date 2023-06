Mumbai, June 24: The monsoon has advanced up till Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district and is likely to move further and hit Mumbai in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Incidentally, Mumbai, where the normal date for onset of monsoon is June 11, and areas around it received light rain during the day. Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Parts of State in Next 4-5 Days.

"The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, some parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," the IMD said.

The 'Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM)' now passes through Alibag, Solapur, Udgir, Nagpur (in Maharashtra), Mandla, Sonbhadra, Buxar, Siddharthnagar, Pantnagar, Bijnor, Yamunanagar, Una and Dras, it said.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, some more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, and Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, East Rajasthan and Punjab, during next two days, the IMD said.