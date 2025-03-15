New Delhi, March 15: The Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana has been launched to provide INR 2,500 per month as financial assistance to women in Delhi. This scheme was a key promise made by the BJP in its election manifesto before the Delhi Assembly elections. After 27 years, the BJP has returned to power in Delhi, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta implemented this scheme soon after taking office.

To avail of the benefits of this scheme, the Delhi government has set specific eligibility criteria. Women applying for financial assistance must submit five essential documents, without which they will not receive the benefits.

Essential Documents for the Scheme

To qualify for the Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, applicants must provide the following five documents:

Delhi Voter ID Card – Proof of residence and electoral eligibility in Delhi.

BPL Card – To confirm economic eligibility under the Below Poverty Line category.

Aadhaar Card – For identity verification.

Income Certificate – To validate that the applicant’s annual family income is below INR 3 lakh.

Residence Certificate – To confirm that the applicant has lived in Delhi for at least 5 years.

Additionally, applicants must not have any income tax-paying family members or anyone employed in a government job. These conditions ensure that the scheme reaches financially disadvantaged women in Delhi.

