Mumbai, June 29: On Tuesday night in the Kendrapada district's Balagandi village in Odisha, police detained a 32-year-old man for reportedly pouring acid on his elderly grandpa when the latter refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

In Kendrapada Town Police Station, Mayna Nayak, the grandmother of the accused Niranjan Nayak, filed a complaint against him, saying that when her husband Jagabandhu Nayak (80), refused to give money to buy alcohol, Niranjan poured acid on him.

According to Tapan Nayak, the IIC of the Kendrapada Town Police Station, Jagabandhu was admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Kendrapada, as cited by TOI.

The accused was detained in accordance with sections 307 of the IPC (attempted murder) and 326 of the IPC (voluntarily throwing or trying to hurl acid). On Wednesday, the defendant appeared before the court in Kendrapada.

The judge denied his bail request, and he was kept in prison custody.

Previously, a man in Andhra Pradesh was detained after being accused of sliting a 14-year-old girl's throat and dousing her face in acid. The attacker was allegedly a close family member of the girl's family. The incident took place in the Chemudgunta community in Venkatachalam village.

The girl was initially hospitalised to a government hospital before being transferred to Apollo Hospital for in-depth care. The victim's face had been burned during the acid assault, and doctors stated she was in severe condition.

The assailant, a relative of the victim, was also apprehended and charged with crimes under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to Venkatachalam Police, who investigated the case.

