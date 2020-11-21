Samastipur, November 21: Amid the Chhath Puja celebrations in Bihar a man was shot dead on Saturday. The incident happened in Bishanpur. According to a report in Navbharat Times, the deceased identified as Vikas Kumar alias Duggduggi was killed in a firing incident in Mussafil police station area. He was dead immediately at the spot. India News | Devotees Flout COVID-19 Safety Norms, Throng Ghats in Bihar for Chhath Puja Celebrations.

According to the sources, Vikas Kumar went out of home to buy firecrackers as the festival of Chhath Puja is in full swing in the state. He was killed on the way to purchase the crackers. Owing to the noise of crackers and DJ, the sound of bullets was not heard, as reported by Navbharat Times. His relatives informed the police as soon as they were made aware of this incident. Chhath Puja 2020: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Offers 'Arghya' on Last Day of Festival.

A police team from the Mussafil police station reached the spot where the firing took place. They recovered around 12 empty bullets from the scene. Vikas Kumar's relative have accused one Mrityunjay Thakur for his killing . The police has launched an investigation in the matter.

