New Delhi, July 26: The coronavirus count in India continued to rise with a single-day spike of 48,661 new COVID-19 cases and 705 deaths in the past 24 hours on Sunday. With the latest spike, the total coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 13,85,522 while the death toll due to the pandemic has mounted to 32,063. Of the total cases, 4,67,882 are active cases while 8,85,577 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospitals while one person has migrated to another country, the data released by the Health Ministry stated in its latest bulletin. Covaxin Trial Update: Phase-I Human Clinical Trial of India's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Begins at AIIMS, 30-Year-Old Man Given First Dose.

Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-affected state with the total tally in the state rising to 3,66,368. The state witnessed a spike of 9,251 new cases on Saturday while the fatalities rose by 257 to 13,389, the state Health department said. Meanwhile, Gujarat reported highest one-day surge of 1,081 coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the total COVID-19 tally to 54,712, while 22 patients lost their lives, taking the death toll to 2,305, the state health department said.

Here's the tweet:

Single-day spike of 48,661 positive cases & 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total #COVID19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated & 32,063 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/Qk11TYzDbQ — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

India remains the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil. According to Johns Hopkins University, the overall number of global coronavirus cases inched closer to 16 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 643,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases stood at 15,984,384, while the fatalities rose to 643,384, the study said. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,176,716 and 146,420, respectively, according to the CSSE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).