New Delhi, January 30: India observed the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday. Various political leaders paid their tributes and respects to the Father of the Nation. President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love."

PM Narendra Modi also paid his respect to the great freedom fighter of India. PM Modi tweeted, "Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian." Martyr's Day 2021: Who Killed Mahatma Gandhi? Know All About The Assassination of Bapu by Nathuram Godse.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute tp Mahatma Gandhi:

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Statue in Hazratganj, on his death anniversary today.#MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/Ccd2cMkyqm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2021

In Lucknow, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Statue in Hazratganj. Extending his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter,"Truth stands without the support of the people, it is self-sufficient.' - Mahatma Gandhi Humble tribute to Bapu's death anniversary." Martyrs’ Day 2021 Quotes and Mahatma Gandhi HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Telegram Photos and GIFs to Observe Gandhiji’s 73rd Death Anniversary.

Delhi CM and AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Truth, non-violence, patience, courage and satyagraha. These principles of Gandhiji, who are ineffective of the greatest powers, are equally relevant even today, from which any battle for rights can be won. On the commemoration day of Pujya Bapu Ji, he received a lot of respect."

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on by Hindu extremist Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948 in the compound of New Delhi's Birla House. Following which, Godse and his accomplice Narayan Apte were hanged to death in November, 1949. Mahtama Gandhi's last words before departing from the world were 'Hey Ram.'

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).