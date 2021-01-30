Martyrs' Day is observed in India on January 30 every year. This day marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1948. While India has six Martyrs’ Day in total, the National Martyrs’ Day is marked on January 30. People take this opportunity to share Martyrs’ Day 2021 messages, Mahatma Gandhi Quotes, Martyrs’ Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online to mark this day. The observation of Martyrs’ Day is a reminder of the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and his contributions to making India what it is.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in Birla House on January 30, 1948. Mahatma Gandhi was born in India, and went on to study law in London. He was practising law in South Africa where he first hand experienced racism and countered it in a revolutionary manner with peace and non-violence. He returned to India in 1916 and joined the freedom struggle thereafter. Often referred to as the father of our country, Gandhiji was a firm believer of building a secular and non-violent nation and strived to fight for an Independent India in nonviolent and noble ways.

The five other Martyrs’ Day observations in India takes place on March 23 which marks the anniversary of the death of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru; May 19 which marks the Bengali Language Movement of Barak Valley in Assam; October 21 Police Martyrs’ Day; November 17 is marked as a Martyrs’ Day in Odisha to condemn the death anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai and November 19 - the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai is observed as Martyrs’ Day in Jhansi. As we observe the national Martyrs’ Day on January 30, here are some Martyrs’ Day 2021 messages, Mahatma Gandhi Quotes, Martyrs’ Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Picture that you can share online.

Martyrs’ Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Let Us All Be Brave Enough to Die the Death of a Martyr, but Let No One Lust for Martyrdom.” — Mahatma Gandhi

Martyrs’ Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Action Expresses Priorities.” Mahatma Gandhi

Martyrs’ Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Humble Tributes to the Man Who Inspired the Whole World Towards Truth, Non-violence and Cleanliness.

Martyrs’ Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on His Death Anniversary.

Rajghat is the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. On Martyrs Day, the President of India, Vice President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister come together at Rajghat and pay their tributes. An honourable salute is also given by the armed forces and inter-services contingent. All the dignitaries pay their homage and remember the commendable contributions made by the freedom fighters including Gandhiji and the martyrs of the nation. A two-minute silence is also observed to pay respects and observe Martyrs' day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).