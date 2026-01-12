Hanamkonda, January 12: Police in Telangana have registered cases against nine individuals, including two village sarpanches, following the mass killing of approximately 300 stray dogs. The incident, which took place across several villages in the Telangana's Hanamkonda district, has sparked widespread outrage among animal rights activists and the general public. The Hyderabad police initiated the investigation following a formal complaint lodged by animal welfare activists who discovered the remains of the animals. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused include local administrative leaders (sarpanches) and village secretaries from the Narsapur and Shivampet mandals.

Authorities allege that the dogs were rounded up and administered lethal injections over several days before being disposed of in pits. Mass Killing of Dogs in Telangana: FIR Registered Against Macherla Village Sarpanch, Village Secretary and Others for Allegedly Poisoning 70 Canines.

The suspects have been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for mischief and killing animals. Preliminary reports suggest that local officials may have authorized the culling in response to complaints regarding a growing stray dog population and concerns over public safety, though such actions are strictly prohibited under Indian law.

Stray Dogs Killed Via Lethal Injection

The investigation revealed a systematic approach to the killings. Witnesses and activists reported that a group of individuals was hired to capture the dogs. Instead of following the government-mandated Animal Birth Control (ABC) protocols—which involve sterilization and vaccination—the animals were reportedly injected with lethal substances. 20 Street Dogs Shot Dead in Telangana: Three Men Kill 20 Canines in Mahabubnagar After Losing Pet Dog in Stray Dog Attack, Arrested (Watch Video).

The carcasses were later found buried in mass graves on the outskirts of the villages. Forensic experts are expected to conduct autopsies on some of the recovered remains to identify the exact chemical used in the injections.

Mass Killing of Stray Dogs

Under the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023, the culling of stray dogs is illegal in India. The law mandates that local authorities must manage stray populations through sterilization and immunization programs. Once treated, the dogs must be released back into the same localities from which they were captured.

Animal rights organizations have condemned the incident, calling it a "massacre" and a "gross violation of constitutional duties." Activists argue that such incidents are often the result of local bodies seeking "quick fixes" to human-animal conflicts rather than investing in long-term, legal population control measures.

Ongoing Developments in Telangana Mass Dog Killing

State authorities have ordered a detailed report from the district administration regarding the lapse in oversight. While the nine individuals have been named in the FIR, no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

The Telangana government is currently under pressure to ensure that local panchayats (village councils) are better educated on animal welfare laws to prevent similar incidents. Police have stated that the investigation is ongoing and more individuals may be named as the probe into the hiring of the "culling squad" continues.

