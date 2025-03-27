The blue plastic drum used in the gruesome murder of Saurabh Rajput in Meerut was purchased from Jali Kothi’s Loha Market, where such drums are commonly sold. However, since the case came to light, drum sales have plummeted, leaving shopkeepers worried. Some customers are even disposing of their household drums out of fear. According to shopkeepers, local authorities have now mandated ID verification for drum buyers. The drum, bought for INR 1,100 by accused Muskan, was reportedly purchased under the pretext of storing wheat. Traders fear lasting damage to their business, calling the heinous act by Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla a “curse” on their livelihood as nobody is buying blue drums now. Insensitive Netizens Trend Blue Plastic Drum Disturbing Memes and Reels After Chilling Details of Ex-Merchant Navy Officer Saurabh Rajput's Meerut Murder Case Emerged!

Blue Plastic Drum Sales Drop to Zero After Meerut Murder Case

Saurabh Rajput’s Body Was Found in Blue Drum

UP man returns from London to celebrate wife's birthday, murdered. Body chopped into 15 pieces, dumped in a plastic drum and concealed using cement mixture In UP's Meerut, a young man identified the Saurav Rajput returned from London in Feb 2025 to celebrate his wife's birthday.… pic.twitter.com/z8jV77i17h — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 19, 2025

