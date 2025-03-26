The tragic and heart-wrenching murder of Saurabh Rajput, a former merchant navy officer in Meerut has rocked the nation, yet amid the grief and shock, a disturbing new trend has emerged online. Instead of focusing on the solemnity of the case and honouring the victim, certain corners of the internet have chosen to exploit the tragedy for entertainment. Social media platforms have seen an influx of insensitive memes and reels featuring a blue plastic drum which has been made to symbolise the horrific details surrounding Saurabh’s brutal death. Despite the gravity of the situation, some internet users have decided to capitalise on the tragedy, creating memes and viral videos that mock the circumstances of Saurabh’s death including imagery of a blue plastic drum linked to the crime scene. Merchant Navy Officer Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: 'Multiple Stab Wounds and Severed Limbs', Postmortem Reveals Grisly Details in Meerut Murder.

Insensitive Memes On Ex-Merchant Navy Officer Saurabh Rajput's Death Go Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mockingbird (@_mockingbird.com_)

Seriously?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Be Harami (BH) (@be_harami)

Speechless!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naughty Foofaji (@foofaji)

Don't Know How To React!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 (@muh_case)

WHAAAT???

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dubey (@mixvibe77)

Alright!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wozliyak meme (@wozliyak_meme)

