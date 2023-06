Hathras, June 8: A 15-year-old girl killed her father when he caught her and her lover inside their house in a village under Hathras Gate police station. The victim Durgesh Kant, 47, was a teacher at a government school in Hathras.

According to police sources, the girl, studying in class 10, had eloped with the boy 15 days ago. When she returned after two days, her father beat her up and warned her not to meet the boy again. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Furious at Wife for 'Continuously Insulting' Him, Ex-CRPF Jawan Shoots Her Dead in Agra.

On Wednesday afternoon, the boy entered the house to meet the girl, and when Kant saw them, the couple killed him with a pestle and knife. Kant was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Lucknow Court Firing: Toddler Injured in Shootout, Bullet Still Lodged Inside Her Body.

After getting information, police took custody of the body and sent it for autopsy. An FIR against the accused girl and boy has been registered under IPC sections 302 and 307 after Kant's father, Har Parkash, filed a complaint.

SHO Satander Singh Raghav said, "After investigation, it will be decided whether the accused would be tried under Juvenile Justice Act or not."

