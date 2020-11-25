Meghalaya, November 25: A Mega Food Park Project worth Rs 65.29 crore was in principle approved for Meghalaya by the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee. The news was shared by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Twitter and said, " This will go a long way in taking the food processing sector forward in our State."

The Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meeting which gave the green signal to the Meghalaya Mega Food Park project on Tuesday, was chaired by the Union Food Processing Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Of the Rs 65.26 crore Mega Food Park project, the Ministry of Food Processing would extend a grant of Rs 48.43 crore.

According to a report on NeNow, the Food Processing Ministry has an annual budget of Rs 8,000 crore, of which, 10 per cent is mandatory for utilisation in the eight northeast states.

Under the Mega Food Park project, the Ministry of Food processing would extend about 75 percent subsidy, and the remaining 25 percent amount will be borne by the Meghalaya government.

