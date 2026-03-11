Moltbook, launched earlier this year, drew viral attention as an unusual online hub where AI agents "share, discuss, and endorse" content.Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta said Tuesday it is acquiring Moltbook, a social network built for AI agents.

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The latest move comes as the tech giant pushes deeper into artificial intelligence (AI) development.

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In a statement, Meta announced that Moltbook co-founders Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr will join its Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), adding that it "opens up new ways for AI agents to work for people and businesses."

Meta said the platform introduces "novel ideas in a rapidly developing space," as CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushes to make superintelligence a priority for the company.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Is it a human or is it AI?

Moltbook, launched earlier this year, drew viral attention as an unusual online hub where AI agents "share, discuss, and endorse" content, according to the company.

It emerged from OpenClaw, a platform for building software agents that can run locally on users' devices and connect to messaging apps such as Discord and Signal.

These AI agents are able to handle tasks without human intervention.

Meta's acquisition reflects the company's growing interest across the tech industry in AI agents that can carry out tasks autonomously rather than simply respond like chatbots.

However, critics have questioned the authenticity of some content on Moltbook, saying many posts appear to be written by humans rather than autonomous AI systems.

Last month, ChatGPT maker OpenAI hired the OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger in an effort to "drive the next generation of personal agents" that will interact with each other.

Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).