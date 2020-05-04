Migrant Workers Clash With Cops In Surat Demanding They be Sent Home Amid Lockdown 3.0, Watch Video

Migrant Workers Clash With Cops In Surat (Photo Credits: ANI)

Surat, May 4: Several migrants workers resorted to violence in Gujarat's Surat city on Monday, May 4, defying the novel coronavirus lockdown, while police had to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. The workers were angry due to unfilled demands. In Surat's Kadodara area, hundreds of works came out on streets demanding that they be allowed to return to their native places. Catch All the Live News and Updates Related to the Coronavirus Outbreak in India and Other Parts of the World.

The number grew and the mob clashed with cops. In the clip shared by news agency ANI, migrants can be seen flouting social distancing norms. Now the situation is under control. The police had to use tear gas as the crowd was growing on the streets. Migrant Workers in Surat Take to Streets Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Complain Over Quality of Food Being Served to Them.

ANI Tweet:

#WATCH Gujarat: A clash erupts between migrant workers & police in Surat. The workers are demanding that they be sent back to their native places. pic.twitter.com/aiMvjHGukY — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Meanwhile, this is the fourth such incident from Surat, which is also known as the migrant hub city. In the last three days, the authorities have arranged 18 trains to ensure the return of 21,000 migrant workers from Surat and Ahmedabad. According to reports, nearly two million people working in different parts of the state have applied to return to their states.

Last week, migrants came out on streets and vandalised vehicles and the office of an under-construction building in the city. In another incident, a policeman was injured after workers allegedly hurled stones at security personnel in Dindoli area.