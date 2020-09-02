New Delhi, September 2: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved "Mission Karmayogi". It is a national programme for Civil Services Capacity Building. The Mission Karmayogi aimed at laying the foundation for capacity building for Civil Servants, so they remain entrenched in Indian culture while they learn from best practices across the world. National Recruitment Agency: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Happiness As Union Cabinet Approves NRA, Says 'It Will Prove to Be a Boon for Crores of Youngsters'.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "#MissionKarmayogi to reincarnate a govt servant into an ideal 'Karmayogi' to serve the nation, by enabling him to be creative, constructive, proactive and technically empowered." Singh added that the Mission Karamyogi is an endeavour to end culture of working in silos and multiplicity of training curriculum, with the introduction of a common platform for the uniform realisation of nation's vision.

Tweet by Union Minister Jitendra Singh:

#MissionKarmayogi to reincarnate a govt servant into an ideal 'Karmayogi' to serve the nation, by enabling him to be creative, constructive, proactive and technically empowered. 1/3 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 2, 2020

The Centre's Mission Karamyogi – A National Programme For Civil Services Capacity Building is formulated with the aim to constantly updating talent pool and will give an equal opportunity of professional as well as personal growth and esteem of self-training for value addition. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana: Union Cabinet Extends Free Foodgrain Distribution Scheme Benefits Till November.

Press Briefing by Prakash Javadekar:

#MissionKarmaYogi : ● Capacity Building Commission to harmonize training standards,create shared faculty & resources &have supervisory role over all Central Training Institutions ● Wholly owned SPV to own&operate online learning platform and facilitate world-class learning https://t.co/ZabUL3qyuF — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 2, 2020

Apart from the Mission Karamyogi, the Union Cabinet also approved three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). These three MoUs are - one between the Textile Ministry and Japan for quality evaluation method, between Mining Ministry and Finland and between Ministry of New & Renewable Energy and Denmark. The cabinet also approved the introduction in Parliament the Jammu & Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 in which five languages Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi & English will be official languages in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

