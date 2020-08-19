New Delhi, August 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for creation of National Recruitment Agency (NRA). Following this, PM Modi said that NRA will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters and eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources.

Expressing his opinion on the NRA, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "The #NationalRecruitmentAgency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters. Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. This will also be a big boost to transparency." National Recruitment Agency to Conduct Common Entrance Test For Non-Gazetted Govt Jobs And Positions in Public Sector Banks, Cabinet Approves Proposal; All You Need to Know.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed the media about the new development. Addressing a press conference he said that the Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to set up an NRA for recruitment to all non-gazetted posts in the Central government and public sector banks. Adding more he stated that, the NRA will conduct the proposed Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment.

The Union Minister even claimed, "This decision will benefit job seeking youth of the country. It will prevent unnecessary waste of money and inconvenience caused to youth." Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared similar expressions. He was of the view that NRA will bring in ease of recruitment, selection, job placement and ease of living."

According to the NRA, CET will be conducted online and marks will remain valid for three years. Under this, each candidate will have two additional chances to improve his score and best of all scores will be considered for recruitment. It is to be known that the proposal to conduct CET for recruitment in the Central government and public sector banks was first made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budgetary speech on February 1 this year.

