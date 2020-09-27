New Delhi, September 27: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Saturday allowed the usage of mobile phones only for navigation purpose while driving a vehicle from October 1. However, talking on mobile phones while driving can still attract a fine of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 or upto one year of jail. The ministry in a statement said, “It has been provided that the use of handheld communications devices while driving shall solely be used for route navigation in such a manner that shall not disturb the concentration of the driver while driving.”

The ministry also amended Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 for smoother verification of documents such as licence and registration documents through a web portal. Details of driving licences disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority shall be recorded chronologically in the portal. The rules will come into effect from October 1 as a part of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act. The government will now electronically record violations of traffic rules through the web portal. Transport Ministry Amends Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 to Enable Citizens With Mild to Medium Colour Blindness Obtain Driving Licence.

The ministry said, “Provisions have been made for the procedure for Production and Obtaining Certificates in physical as well as electronic form, the validity, issuance of such documents and further the date and time stamping of inspection and identity of the Officer to be recorded.” It further added that the use of IT services and electronic monitoring would result in better enforcement of Traffic Rules in the country and would lead to removing harassment of drivers and would facilitate the citizen.

