Mumbai, October 12: Mappls, developed by MapmyIndia, is a "Swadeshi" app for navigation, maps, and location-based services. The mapping platform recently gained attention after being used by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his car. Mappls offers various advanced features that Indians can use to commute or travel to different places, serving as an alternative to Google Maps or Apple Maps.

Recently, India-made apps such as the Arattai Messenger, Zoho Mail, and others have gained traction among users across the country. Even politicians and influencers have begun switching to these applications instead of WhatsApp and Gmail. Amid the Swadeshi push, Mappls by MapmyIndia is likely to be the next app people use to navigate across the country. How is it different from Google Maps, and what kind of features does it offer? Let’s find out all about the Mappls app. Mappls App by MapmyIndia: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Tries ‘Swadeshi’ Navigation Application With Advanced Features in His Car, Urges People To Try (Watch Video).

MapmyIndia CEO Thanks Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for Praising Mappls App

Thank you so much @AshwiniVaishnaw sir! It is our privilege and passion at team @mappls @MapmyIndia to bring innumerable benefits to everyone by building from the ground up the best maps & technology products, platforms, APIs and solutions, which are world-class AND swadeshi!… https://t.co/VDzY5h46UE pic.twitter.com/QZirszdrTN — Rohan Verma (@_rohanverma) October 11, 2025

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Uses 'Swadeshi' Mappls App in His Car (Watch Video)

Swadeshi ‘Mappls’ by MapmyIndia 🇮🇳 Good features…must try! pic.twitter.com/bZOPgvrCxW — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 11, 2025

MapmyIndia CEO Shares Mappls App Showing Live Traffic Signal (Watch Video)

Can you see the live traffic signal timings showing up on Mappls app? As the real traffic signal counts down, you see the same on the map inside Mappls app. Magical, and helpful :) Live in Bangalore now thanks to @blrcitytraffic n Arcadis India, and the work done by team @mappls… pic.twitter.com/mA96gaZykd — Rohan Verma (@_rohanverma) October 11, 2025

What is Mappls App by MapmyIndia? Check Its Advanced Features

Formally launched in 2013, the Mappls app was introduced with GIS and GPS solutions. Over the years, MapmyIndia has added several new features related to traffic and navigation. Now, with government backing, the Mappls app may well replace Google Maps for Indians, becoming the primary app for navigation by both vehicle users and individuals.

Mappls by MapmyIndia is available on Android, iOS, and the web. It offers various unique features that are useful for travelling or finding places. These include:

Discover & Navigate to the exact Doorstep feature allows to search exact house addresses of over 60 million places to help navigate to the doorsteps.

3D Junction View, Live traffic signal timer feature lets the users get realistic 3D visuals of complex junctions and live signal timers for smooth navigation.

DIGIPIN & Mappls Pin feature uses digital address system for every place.

Overspeeding Alerts feature allows users to see speed limits and traffic camera alerts while navigating.

Trip Cost Estimation feature helps people make budgets, estimate toll and trip costs in advance.

Mappls App Camera helps capture moments with exact geotags and timestamps with accurate costs of trip and toll.

360-degree RealView is a useful feature that provides a 3D metaverse-style view of locations with 360-degree.

Indic Languages in the app helps the people choose their mother tongue for navigation out of nine regional languages.

Truck Routing helps plan optimised routes for trucks based on size, weight, and road restrictions.

Post on Map lets the users post traffic, safety and Swacch Bharat on Mappls maps.

Mappls IoT Gadgets allows tracking vehicles live, replay trips, set geo-fence alerts and monitor in real time with IoT Gadgets.

Earth View in Mappls provides drone-based high-resolution ortho imagery with 360-degree view.

How Mappls is Different from Google Maps and Apple Maps?

Google Maps and Apple Maps are widely used platforms for navigation across the world. Both offer user-friendly interfaces and features that help users find places and accurately pinpoint locations. However, some incidents involving Google Maps have drawn criticism, with users in India sometimes finding themselves stranded after being misdirected. Similar issues have been reported with Apple Maps, which has also faced criticism for not displaying public transportation busyness. What Is Arattai App by Zoho? Can It Be India’s WhatsApp Alternative? Here’s All About Made-in-India Massaging Platform.

With Mappls app, some of the inaccuracies can be addressed well as it offers 3D Junction Views for clearly getting idea about junctions and flyovers. Besides, the app offers real-time traffic signal timers and features like DIGIPIN, India's first digital addressing system developed in partnership with India Post, IIT Hyderabad and ISRO's NRSC (National Remote Sensing Centre). The interface is similar to the rivals that offer full-view on smartphones. Choosing Google Maps, Apple Maps and Mappls app can depend solely on users' preferences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (MapmyIndia ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2025 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).