Mumbai, June 12: The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Vidarbha region and heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Assam and Meghalaya during subsequent 24 hours. Apart from this, the IMD also predicted advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea.

Informing about the latest development, the IMD said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Vidarbha and Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Assam & Meghalaya during subsequent 24 hours." Monsoon Arrives in Maharashtra, Rainfall to Lash Several Parts of The State Over Next 48 Hours, Says IMD.

Adding more, the Met Department said, "Conditions becoming favourable for further advance of SW monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Odisha & WB, some more parts of Chhattisgarh & some parts of south Gujarat, south MP, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 48 hours."

The Met Department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka during next two days as low level southwesterly flow has strengthened along the west Peninsular coast of India.

Earlier on Thursday, IMD said Southwest monsoon hit Maharashtra with rains lashing some coastal parts of the state. This was confirmed by Dy Director General of Meteorology of IMD K S Hosalikar. He had said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into entire Goa, some parts Maharashtra including Marathwada.

