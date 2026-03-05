Mumbai, March 5: A video showing an enraged father physically confronting a college student has gone viral across social media, sparking an intense debate over campus safety and vigilante justice in Pune. The incident, which reportedly took place on the premises of a prominent educational institute on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, occurred after the father accused the student of persistently harassing and molesting his daughter. In the video, the father is seen shouting and striking the student in front of other witnesses, claiming that the university administration had failed to take sufficient action against the accused.

The confrontation has cast a spotlight on the security protocols at major Pune-based institutions, specifically referencing D.Y. Patil College and the MIT ADT University campus. According to local reports, the father reached the campus after his daughter complained of repeated harassment that had left her distressed. While the university’s internal grievance cell was reportedly aware of previous complaints, the father’s decision to take matters into his own hands has led to a complex legal situation involving both the alleged harassment and the subsequent physical assault.

The mobile-recorded footage shows the father cornering the male student in a public area of the campus. He can be heard accusing the student of stalking his daughter and making inappropriate advances. As the student attempts to shield himself, the father continues to strike him, demanding that the student stay away from his family.

Security personnel eventually intervened to separate the two individuals. The student sustained minor injuries during the scuffle, while the father remained at the scene to demand a meeting with the college principal and the local police.

The administration of the involved institution has issued a preliminary statement, confirming that an internal inquiry into the harassment allegations is underway. However, they also condemned the use of violence on campus premises. Officials stated that while they have a "zero-tolerance policy" toward harassment, grievances must be handled through the appropriate legal and disciplinary channels.

Students at the campus have expressed mixed reactions. While many sympathise with the father’s frustration over his daughter’s safety, others have raised concerns about the lack of swift administrative action that led to such a volatile escalation in a public educational space.

The Loni Kalbhor police station is reportedly looking into the matter. As of Thursday, March 5, cross-complaints are being considered. The father intends to file a formal complaint regarding the molestation and harassment of his daughter, while the student’s family has the option to file a complaint regarding the physical assault.

Authorities have urged parents and students not to take the law into their own hands. "We are investigating the root cause of the harassment allegations," a senior police official stated. "If the harassment claims are verified, strict action will be taken against the student under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Pune Mirror), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

