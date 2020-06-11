Monsoon Arrives in Maharashtra, Rainfall to Lash Several Parts of The State Over Next 48 Hours, Says IMD

Monsoon (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, June 11: Southwest monsoon hit Maharashtra on Thursday with rains lashing some coastal parts of the state, says India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to a tweet by K S Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, monsoon arrived in Maharashtra today on June 11. "Onset line passing through 18°N, Harnai, Solapur, Ramagundum, Jagadalpur. Conditions are favorable for further advancement in some more parts of Maharashtra in next 48 hours. Heavy rainfall warnings issued", the IMD official said in a tweet.

In its all India weather report on Thursday, the IMD said the southwest monsoon has advanced into entire Goa, some parts Maharashtra including Marathwada. Meanwhile, monsoon has also covered the remaining parts of Karnataka, entire Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Telangana, some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and remaining parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The weather agency added that monsoon has advanced in most parts of Arunachal Pradesh and some more parts of Assam & Meghalaya. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD.

Here's the tweet:

Good news.. Monsoon arrived in Maharashtra today on 11 Jun. Onset line passing through 18°N, Harnai, Solapur, Ramagundum, Jagadalpur.. Conditions r favorable for further advancement in some more parts of Maharashtra in next 48 Hrs. Heavy RF warnings issued.@moesgoi @RMC_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/LkNNHVxuXb — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 11, 2020

Earlier this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that th country will have normal monsoon this year. Dr M. Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences had said that quantitatively, monsoon will be 2% more than what was expected in April, i.e. 102% of long-period average.

