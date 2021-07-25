New Delhi, July 25: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, South India today, a weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. In its all-India weather prediction, the IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over parts of East Rajasthan and Gujarat. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is also expected over at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, north Haryana, West Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. Monsoon 2021: Heavy Rains Unleash Havoc in West, South India; IMD Says More to Come.

The IMD said that active monsoon conditions are very likely to prevail over the country. Giving details about the progress of the monsoon in parts of India, the IMD said that heavy rainfall is expected over parts of northeastern states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Moreover, Central Maharashtra and the Konkan region, Goa, Saurashtra, Kutch, Kerala, ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka would also experience a heavy downpour today.

The weather agency further informed that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty wind are very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, lightning is expected at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal in South India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2021 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).