New Delhi, September 21: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over West Bengal and Odisha today due to a low-pressure area and its associated cyclonic circulation. In its all- India weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Odisha and West Bengal on September 21. The weather agency said that a low-pressure area lies over southern parts of West Bengal and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over East-central and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal around September 25. It is likely to move Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, a fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely over Odisha and adjoining areas from September 26. West Bengal Rains: Train Services Adversely Affected Due to Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging.

Giving details about the status of monsoon in parts of India, the IMD forecast said that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers is very likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during September 21-25 and over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha during September 21-23. Heavy rainfall is set to lash Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Konkan and Goa on September 21 & 22 and over Gujarat region on September 21, 2021. The IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand during September 21-25, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2021 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).